Missing Brunswick County 11-year-old boy found safe in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boy who was reported missing in Brunswick County along the coast was found safe Thursday in Hillsborough. A woman was taken into custody.

The Southport Police Department said Andre Amon Thompson Jr, 11, went missing from Brunswick County in January and was found safe at a residence near Allen Lane in Hillsborough with Dreama Alexandria Ferguson.

Police said Ferguson was taken into custody and served a warrant for child abduction.

According to ABC affiliate WWAY, it was the second time Andre was reported missing.

Police said he disappeared from Durham County and was found nearly 10 years later by Southport Police in August 2023.

Andre was then placed in the legal custody of the Durham County Department of Social Services under the temporary supervision of a family member, who refused to provide updates on his care and well-being.

In the first missing case, Andre was also found with Ferguson. Authorities have not disclosed a relationship between the child and the suspect.