Bullets riddle Raleigh home, leaving 13-year-old girl hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old girl inside a home was shot multiple times by someone firing bullets at the house Tuesday morning.
Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Oneida Court. At 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to WakeMed where the girl was being treated for serious injuries.
Neighbors said they were awakened by multiple, rapid-fire gunshots.
"What I woke up to sounded like a machine gun," said Johnnie Townsend, a neighbor who lives a few doors away.
The teenager, who was inside the home, had several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to a release. The investigation is ongoing.
The girl's name was not released.
"It just hit to the heart real, real, real deep," Townsend said. "Because my son plays out in the front yard all the time and I really wouldn't want him to get hit by a stray bullet ... or any other kids for that matter."
Townsend said police officers were going door to door, asking whether anyone witnessed anything.
"I was right here in this front room, right here," Townsend told ABC11. "So, yeah man. These houses are not built to withstand bullets. So I really think it could've gotten worse."
Emma Mizelle, another neighbor said she also heard the shooting.
"Could've came through my window and hit me in my bed," Mizelle said. "I tell you, I feel sorry for the little girl."
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
