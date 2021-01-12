Harnett County man dies after being shot multiple times

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.Deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 6800 block of US 401 South in Bunnlevel. They found a man with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.Deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived on-scene but the victim died from his injuries. He was identified as Charles Edward Bias, 51 of McLean Chapel Church Road in Bunnlevel.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide.No other information was immediately released.