Social studio, Bunny Hive, opens in Raleigh for kids, parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Baby giggles and grown up laughter pour into Lane Street in downtown Raleigh.

"It's the best feeling to see kids happy here and to feel at home. My own daughter she was so excited to come today. She was like 'we're going to the Bunny Hive!' Said Jessy Ellis, Bunny Hive owner.

And that's a big reason why Jessy decided to bring the Bunny Hive to Raleigh. A mom herself, she's creating a space for other moms like her looking for a safe space for their families and themselves.

"Moms need to get out of the house. We need to meet other people. Kids need to socialize as well," Jessy said.

The concept originated in Atlanta. And here in Raleigh, the Bunny Hive will act as a social studio-hosting 13 different classes for kids from two weeks old to kindergarten. The classes range from art to music to sensory, even baby massages for the littlest guests.

"You can feel good that they're gaining something out of these classes while you are as well," Jessy said. "One last thing you have to think about. You're checking off a box of quality time while enjoying some time to yourself too."

Creating connections for parents and their little ones while leaving a lasting impression on her own kids.

"I hope they're proud of their mom for being a working mom. I've always wanted to continue working even though it's really hard to take away that time from your little baby. I just want to teach them a good work ethic and I just hope they remember this place as a place they created a lot of good memories and made a lot of friends and this had a positive impact and they're proud of it" Jessy said.

For more information about how to sign up for classes or a membership, click here.

