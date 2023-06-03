Surveillance video showed images of a man that police said may be responsible for the fires at five locations that kept police and firefighters busy

Burlington Police search for suspect in 5 overnight fires that caused at least $200K in damages

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a rash of fires overnight that caused at least $200,000 in damages.

Surveillance video showed images of a man that police said may be responsible for the fires that kept police and firefighters busy early Saturday morning in east Burlington.

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to 2178 N. Church Street (Enterprise Rent-A-Car) after reports that smoke was seen coming from the building.

Surveillance images of the man police suspect may have set the fires around east Burlington. Burlington Police Department

Between 3 a.m. and around 6 a.m., multiple fires were reported at additional locations:

N. Church and Bland Boulevard (multiple vehicle fires)

N. Church Street and Nike Street (vehicle fire)

300 block of Watson Street (vehicle fire)

2000 block of N. Church Street (behind DaVita North Burlington Dialysis)

Damages to the locations and property are still being calculated but are already estimated to be more than $200,000.

Multiple agencies responded to these fires, including the Burlington Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to please call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.