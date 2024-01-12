Mebane man sought in Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Mebane man is being sought in connection with a homicide investigation in Burlington.

Burlington police detectives said they have identified Tamile Ameer Cohn, 24, as a suspect in the Wednesday shooting death of Davon Darnell Smith.

Smith, 30, was found dead about 2:40 a.m. in the roadway on James Drive

On Friday morning, the Burlington Police Department and the Burlington Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at Cohn's Mebane home, He was not there.

Cohn faces a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on Cohn's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Burlington Police Department or Alamance County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers could award up to $2,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest.