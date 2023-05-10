Man dies in towing accident after bus falls on him, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died on Tuesday afternoon when a bus fell on him, Raleigh Police said.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkland Drive.

RPD said the accident happened after the man tried to hook up the coach bus to a tow truck and the bus slipped off and fell on him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating but said there were no suspicious circumstances and that it appeared to be "a tragic accident."

The man's name was not immediately released.