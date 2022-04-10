Multiple people sent to hospital after Go Raleigh Bus crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh are investigating after a crash involving a Go Raleigh Bus.

The crash happened after 11 a.m. Sunday in front of the Christ Our King Community Church on Garner Road.

According to Raleigh city officials, early investigations suggested the bus was making a left turn onto Garner Road when it was hit on its left side by an oncoming vehicle.

The force of the impact caused one passenger in the car to be partially ejected, and rescue crews had to slice through the roof of the car to get a second person inside.

Both people in the car were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Four others from the bus went to the hospital to be checked out.

The victims' identities have not been given at this time.
