Johnston County school buses involved in a crash with car

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus crashed into a vehicle in Johnston County Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened on Pittman Road and US 3301 in Micro. The school bus that serves North Johnston Middle School, collided with a car and slid off of the road. The car then caught on fire.Authorities say there were no children inside the bus at the time of the crash.ABC11 was told both drivers were taken to the hospital for safety reasons but are expected be okay.