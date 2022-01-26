Johnston County school buses involved in a crash with car

EMBED <>More Videos

School bus in Johnston County involved in crash

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus crashed into a vehicle in Johnston County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Pittman Road and US 3301 in Micro. The school bus that serves North Johnston Middle School, collided with a car and slid off of the road. The car then caught on fire.

Authorities say there were no children inside the bus at the time of the crash.

ABC11 was told both drivers were taken to the hospital for safety reasons but are expected be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
microcar crashschool bus accidentbus crashbus accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supersonic jet startup Boom to open factory in NC
NCDOT, local Food bank preparing for possible winter weather
Driver ticketed for crashing into Chapel Hill playground
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Snow possible this weekend but major impacts not expected
Fayetteville mother, daughter missing since 2016 found safe
Show More
LATEST: Wake County reduces COVID-19 testing hours
1 dead, 38 missing after boat capsizes near Florida; 1 survivor found
California redwood forest returned to Native American tribes
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
More TOP STORIES News