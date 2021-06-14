Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle is reducing service on eight routes starting Monday because of a shortage of bus drivers.
Cuts are also coming to Chapel Hill Transit, GoDurham and GoCary--with each group blaming a lack of drivers for the reduction in service.
The shortage is so critical and widespread that six agencies are holding a job fair Tuesday to try and find drivers.
The job fair will take place at GoTriangle headquarters on Emperor Boulevard in Durham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
