Careers

Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service in Triangle

EMBED <>More Videos

Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle is reducing service on eight routes starting Monday because of a shortage of bus drivers.

Cuts are also coming to Chapel Hill Transit, GoDurham and GoCary--with each group blaming a lack of drivers for the reduction in service.

The shortage is so critical and widespread that six agencies are holding a job fair Tuesday to try and find drivers.

The job fair will take place at GoTriangle headquarters on Emperor Boulevard in Durham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersraleighdurhamchapel hillcarybusjob fairbus driver
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News