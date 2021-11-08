Education

Cumberland County parents told to prepare ahead of potential bus driver strike

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cumberland County school bus drivers on brink of protest

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents in Cumberland County have been warned for several days that their children may not have a ride to and from school on Tuesday as bus drivers plan to protest for better pay and working conditions.

By Monday evening, district staff still didn't have any indication of just how many bus routes would be affected by morning.



"If it's possible, I would set up backup transportation," said Kristi Harden, Executive Director of Transportation. "I would. Unfortunately at this time, we just don't know what it will look like."

Harden stated as soon as her team heard of the potential strike, she called a meeting with more than a hundred drivers.

EMBED More News Videos

Cumberland County parents have been warned for several days that their children may not have a ride to and from school as bus drivers plan to protest.



Among their concerns, Harden said, were discipline issues, pandemic safety, and compensation.

Cumberland County bus drivers make $12.21 an hour. There are 46 driver vacancies for the 436 buses serving roughly17,000 of the district's 47,000 students who rely on bus transportation.

"Like everywhere else in the nation, there's a CDL shortage so drivers are having to do more, the days are longer," said Harden.

At the beginning of November, all CCS staff received a one-time $1,000 bonus from the district's stimulus funds.

But when it comes to pay raises for drivers, district staff said the budget has already been set.

"If we're considering increasing the pay of our bus drivers only at this time and at this point, that's not currently on the table," said Lindsay Whitley, CCS Spokesperson.

Similar protests recently led to long carpool lines at Wake County schools as drivers there participated in a 'sick out' on Nov. 1, 440 of the district's 600 buses were running.

At the Wake County School Board meeting that week, the board approved a one-time $1,250 bonus as well as a 1% increase in pay for all permanent employees.

CCS staff said they will notify parents as quickly as possible Tuesday if their child's bus route is affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcumberland countyprotestschool bus strikebusbus drivercumberland county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News