Business

Reusable aluminum beer pong cups coming to frat houses near you

One company is hoping to make frat parties and tailgates more eco-friendly.

Drinkware brand Ball is making reusable beer pong cups. The aluminum cups are shaped like the red Solo cups typically used for the drinking game.

RELATED: Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month

The cups go on sale next month; Ball says they'll cost 25-cents each and are dishwasher safe.

Ball is also teaming up with various venues to test replacing plastic cups with the aluminum ones.

Nearly 75 percent of all aluminum produced in the U.S. is still in use today, according to the Aluminum Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfraternitygreenfoodu.s. & worldbeer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Florida, strengthens to Cat 3 storm
Man on stolen scooter crashes with Durham police car
Campbell student charged after mentioning 'blowing up the school'
Live from space: Christina Koch speaks to Durham students
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, August 30
Students, officials remind drivers of bus safety
DA reopens case against teacher accused of hitting 10-year-old
Show More
Man killed by Durham police had PCP in his system
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Video shows NC school bus driving erratically
More TOP STORIES News