ABC11's I-Team received the information as part of an open records request.
A presentation sent to Amazon officials details seven available sites in the area including Research Triangle Park in Durham, Downtown Raleigh, Chatham Park in Pittsboro, a site inside Research Triangle Park known as Parmer RTP, an area in East Cary, Wendell Falls and the Veridea area in Apex.
PREVIOUS STORY:
$5 billion. 8 million square feet. Here's what Amazon HQ2 would look like in the Triangle
In addition to pitching multiple sites, North Carolina offered several other incentives including approximately a $2 billion award under the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.
The pitch also included letters of support from the following people and organizations:
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina U.S. Congressional Delegation, North Carolina General Assembly Leadership, Regional Transportation Alliance, UNC System, North Carolina Community Colleges, North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Duke University, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Meredith College, Shaw University, Campbell University School of Law, William Peace University and Wake Technical Community College.
Earlier this month Amazon announced it will invest $5 billion and create more than 50,000 new jobs between new locations in New York and Virginia. The announcement came after a year-long national competition that included more than 100 cities.
ABC11 is still reviewing the documents released Friday. This story will be updated.