I-TEAM

Sites in Apex, Cary, Pittsboro, RTP among those offered in Amazon HQ2 bid

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the deal bringing Amazon to Long Island City.

Tonya Simpson
Newly released documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce show state officials offered seven sites throughout The Triangle as potential homes for Amazon's new headquarters, called "HQ2."

ABC11's I-Team received the information as part of an open records request.

A presentation sent to Amazon officials details seven available sites in the area including Research Triangle Park in Durham, Downtown Raleigh, Chatham Park in Pittsboro, a site inside Research Triangle Park known as Parmer RTP, an area in East Cary, Wendell Falls and the Veridea area in Apex.

PREVIOUS STORY:
$5 billion. 8 million square feet. Here's what Amazon HQ2 would look like in the Triangle
EMBED More News Videos

I-Team in Seattle: What would Amazon HQ2 look like in the Triangle?


In addition to pitching multiple sites, North Carolina offered several other incentives including approximately a $2 billion award under the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.

The pitch also included letters of support from the following people and organizations:
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina U.S. Congressional Delegation, North Carolina General Assembly Leadership, Regional Transportation Alliance, UNC System, North Carolina Community Colleges, North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Duke University, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Meredith College, Shaw University, Campbell University School of Law, William Peace University and Wake Technical Community College.

Earlier this month Amazon announced it will invest $5 billion and create more than 50,000 new jobs between new locations in New York and Virginia. The announcement came after a year-long national competition that included more than 100 cities.

ABC11 is still reviewing the documents released Friday. This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonbusinessI-TeamRaleighApexCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
I-Team: If it flooded before, then it flooded again - why restore that property?
So, the Voter ID amendment was passed. Now what?
More I-Team
BUSINESS
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Advance Auto Parts moving HQ to Raleigh, adding 435 jobs to Triangle
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
More Business
Top Stories
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
4-year-old boy missing from Charlotte apartment found safe
Man accused of killing man, woman inside his Wayne County home
Confession tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Camera catches half-marathoners taking shortcut through trees
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
Show More
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
North Raleigh land owner believes mysterious structure is part of old dam
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Trump joins Canada, Mexico leaders to sign new trade pact
Upset shopper in Philly sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
More News