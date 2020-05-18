apple

Apple outlines procedures for reopening Apple Stores amid coronavirus pandemic

As Apple begins opening stores in the U.S., it will be handing out masks that will be mandatory to customers who don't have one, doing temperature checks and limiting the number of people inside.

The new policies were outlined in an open letter posted to Apple's website Sunday. Apple also said it will post "health questions" in the stores that are intended to "screen for those with symptoms - like cough or fever - or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID19."

The company explained that it will perform deep cleanings at stores throughout the day and will continue to encourage the use of curbside drop-off and pickup.

Apple said it has reopened nearly 100 stores of its approximately 500 stores worldwide, adding that its policies have been informed by its experience re-opening stores in Greater China for the past several months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirusappleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
ABC11 launches new apps on streaming platforms
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
Apple launches tools to connect users with CDC's COVID-19 guidance
Apple closes all stores outside of China in response to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: All 100 NC counties have COVID-19 cases
'A little desperate:' Cary barber cautiously prepares for reopening
COVID-19 testing for state prison staff comes weeks after first case
Rocky Mount mayor reacts to audit launched by 200 complaints
Gov. Cooper calls herd immunity parties 'absolutely unacceptable'
Former offenders hit roadblocks at NCDMV because of COVID-19
What precautions are gyms taking when they reopen? Here's one example
Show More
State revenue shortfall looms as NC lawmakers open session
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Tropical Storm Arthur moving away from North Carolina
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Several North Carolina state parks hit max capacity
More TOP STORIES News