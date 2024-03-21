The case represents the Biden administration's latest effort to hold a Big Tech giant accountable under US antitrust law.

Apple will be sued by the Biden administration in a landmark antitrust lawsuit, sources say

WASHINGTON -- The US Justice Department will file a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The long-anticipated lawsuit comes after years of allegations by critics that Apple has harmed competition with restrictive app store terms, high fees and its "walled-garden" approach to its hardware and software, in which it tightly controls how third-party tech companies can interact with Apple's products and services.

The case represents the Biden administration's latest effort to hold a Big Tech giant accountable under US antitrust law. Apple is the only major tech company the federal government has yet to sue for alleged antitrust violations.

Apple was named in a sprawling House report in 2020 finding that the iPhone maker, along with Meta, Google and Amazon, hold "monopoly power."

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

