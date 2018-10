Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are opening up a grocery store in Nashville. The best part? Everything is free.The food pantry will be set up like a grocery store -- and even called, "The Store.""There's choice and there's dignity," said Paisley. "And it's like walking through a small grocery store picking out the food that you need for your family."Their goal is to serve 3,000 people every year.Nonprofits in the Nashville area are also helping out.