Cary birthing center baby Baby + Co. shuts doors permanently

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County birthing center that the ABC11 I-Team has been watching closely since a scathing report by state health officials last year is closing down for good.

Baby + Co. announced Tuesday that it has made the "difficult decision to close our three birth centers in North Carolina.

Baby + Co. opened in Cary in October 2014 but voluntarily stopped births last March after three babies died there in a matter of months.

I-Team reporter Jonah Kaplan was allowed inside Baby + Co. last year after that state health report found "significant problems," including a lack of medical oversight.

Two other Baby + Co. locations, in Charlotte and Winston-Salem - are also shutting down.

The company citing "challenging business conditions" as among the reasons for the shutdown.
