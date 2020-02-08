Business

Crabtree Valley Mall manager transfers property to new management company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crabtree Valley Mall manager Plaza Associates announced that it will end its contract with the mall in the spring.

Plaza Associates said a new management company, which it did not name, will take over daily mall operations.

Plaza Associates said it will have to lay off about 100 of its 4,500 employees in the next two months during the transition.

Plaza has managed the property since the mall opened in 1972. According to the release, Crabtree Valley Mall ranks within the top 11 percent of sales at U.S. malls. Every year, the mall makes more than $500 million.

"Plaza thanks its employees, tenants, vendors and the community for making Crabtree Valley Mall a premier regional destination," Plaza Associates said in the written statement. "The community's vital support since the day the mall opened in 1972 spurred the mall's growth and evolution. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for it."

SEE ALSO: Crabtree Valley Mall seeks permission to create 30-story mixed-use tower
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighbusinessmallshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
18 charged with soliciting prostitution in Durham
Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
Rain is gone cleanup from storm damage could take weeks
NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday
Family remembers man shot, killed by RPD officer
Show More
Flooding traps residents in Sandhills neighborhoods
DHA says target in sight for return of more McDougald Terrace residents
Residents at odds over Chapel Hill's new bike plan
Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank', Italian specialties, fresh pasta
More TOP STORIES News