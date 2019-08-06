Business

CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service

CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program, similar to Amazon's.

The pharmacy chain says it's expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.

It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.

The service costs $5 a month and includes coupons and discounts on CVS branded items.

CVS says the CarePass program is already successful in select areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscvs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
How to save money this back-to-school shopping season
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
Controversial billboard in NC replaced; FBI now involved
Show More
Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say
What are red flag gun laws and why are people talking about them?
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Boy creates social media challenge after El Paso shooting
Man recalls soldier opening fire on Fayetteville restaurant 26 years ago
More TOP STORIES News