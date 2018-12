A well-known local craft beer shop will close at the end of the year.The owner of Sam's Quik Shop took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce that the Erwin Road location in Durham would close on Dec. 31.Sam's Quik Shop dates back to 1946. It first opened as a gas station but has also been a drive-in grill, a convenience store and a craft beer shop.John Boy, who owns the shop, said the closure will not impact his second location, Sam's Bottle Shop on Highway 54 in Durham.