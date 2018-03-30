BUSINESS

'Heartbroken' fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA mourn the station's sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans and students mourn sale of WSHA

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh's WSHA FM is becoming the latest casualty of the changing media landscape.

Back in 1968, Shaw University bought the station (it's 88.9 on the dial) and it was a huge deal - the school became the first historically black college in the country to own its own public radio station.

Fifty years later, leaders at Shaw think it's time to move on.



"I spent a lot of long nights in there," said Brent Clark as he pointed to the second floor of Shaw's on-campus radio studio.

Clark arrived at Shaw as a bright-eyed freshman in 2007 with big dreams of one day owning his own radio station. He got his start hosting a live Saturday night hip-hop show on WSHA.

When he heard this week's news that university was selling off the station's frequencies, Clark said, "I was heartbroken. I can honestly say I was heartbroken. It really feels like a cornerstone of my experience from Shaw that is being taken away."

WSHA was the first public station owned by a historically black college.



Chances are, if you tuned into 88.9 during the last 50 years, you went there for the jazz. The station's well-curated playlist pf jazz and blues has a loyal following.

"The jazz was a definitely a major component," Clark said.

And after hooking you on the jazz, the station hoped to hold listeners with a potpourri of locally-produced shows, featuring local artists you wouldn't hear anywhere else.

"To me, it meant the community had a voice," said Clark. "The community had somewhere they could go to for an outlet."

The university won't reveal how much it's selling the ownership of its frequencies for. A company called Educational Media Foundation is the buyer.

The school is keeping ownership of its southeast Raleigh radio tower, call letters, and broadcasting equipment, too.

But word of the pending sale sparked an outcry from station alumni like Clark and loyal fans.

A change.org petition to stop the sale already has nearly 2,000 signatures.

"WSHA is a station for the community," Clark said. "So it takes the community to actually save the station."

University officials didn't want to go on camera about the sale. But in a statement, the school insisted that while 88.9 is going away, they will continue to provide high-quality, modern broadcast training for students.

The FCC still needs to approve the sale. And if the deal goes through, WSHA will continue - but only on the internet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscollegeraleigh newsradiojazzhip-hopwake county newssalesRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News