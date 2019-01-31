BUSINESS

Fort Bragg gate closures cause Spring Lake businesses to take a hit

EMBED </>More Videos

William Bryant spent Thursday evening taking orders at his fast-food restaurant Saucy Wings.

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
William Bryant spent Thursday evening taking orders at his fast-food restaurant Saucy Wings.

It's a typical shift for the general manager who told ABC11 nowadays lunch isn't as busy anymore.

"We just got finished with the government shutdown and now the gate is shut down. We kind of got hit twice," said Bryant. "It takes soldiers roughly about 45 minutes to an hour to get back on base and some folks don't want to go through that."

Fort Bragg announced a change in hours at several of its access control points. The change means its Butner and Manchester gates, which lead to several Spring Lake businesses, are shut down during lunch.

"We're going to lose businesses. We cannot sustain businesses, especially our restaurants, with the gates being closed," said Spring Lake Town Manager Daniel Gerald. "It's now almost a ghost town."

Fort Bragg released the following statement:

"The changes to Fort Bragg's access control points are intended to increase mission and Soldier readiness," said Adam Luther, Fort Bragg spokesman. "This will allow our Soldiers to hone their skills for training and real-world deployments."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessgovernment shutdownbusinessfort braggSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Downtown Raleigh development boasts $2 billion worth of investments
Spring Lake business reopens after Hurricane Florence
New app helps you find someone to shovel your snow
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
More Business
Top Stories
Unlicensed contractor admits taking money, doing illegal work
Raleigh inmate on work release accused of raping woman, DPS confirms
JCPenney to close store at Cary Towne Center
Casey Hathaway visits deputies who found him in the woods
Wake Forest police host event to prepare citizens for active shooter situations
Governor Cooper tries to resolve 'hurricane game' dispute between ECU and VT
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Fayetteville man arrested on child sex exploitation charges
Show More
Dog killed, puppy emaciated after being left in park, warrants say
Fort Bragg housing concerns include mold, structural decay
Cheers for Boo: NC State introduces new athletics director
2 men suspected of stealing TVs from three Walmarts in Raleigh
American Lung Association gives North Carolina failing grades
More News