LAYOFF

IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary

EMBED </>More Videos

IBM will be laying off more than 300 people in Durham following the closure of one of its subsidiaries.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
IBM will be laying off more than 300 people in Durham following the closure of one of its subsidiaries, according to a notice filed with the state.

The jobs, which were part of the IBM subsidiary called Seterus, will be permanently cut "no earlier than March 11," according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that was submitted Jan. 9.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, the 310 job cuts come just a week after IBM agreed to sell Seterus to the mortgage services company the Mr. Cooper Group.

The now-former subsidiary was located at 3039 Cornwallis Road.

Further details on the closure can be found here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessIBMlayoffpersonal financeDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAYOFF
Sam's Club closing stores across the U.S., including Morrisville location
Citrix's global layoffs impact Raleigh
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
More layoff
BUSINESS
Bojangles' moves closer to sale
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
More Business
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Hospitals keep young visitors away to prevent spread of flu
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Hemp warehouse catches fire in Franklin County
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Some Jeep, Dodge diesel owners owed $3,000, NC Attorney General says
Show More
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
Bojangles' moves closer to sale
'She was a rising star': Rookie officer shot, killed in California
More News