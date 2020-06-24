Business

Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina judge has ruled in favor of the state against Ace Speedway in Alamance County which has been at the center of controversy during the state's shutdown.

The speedway has been fighting a restraining order keeping them from reopening after the state shut them down due to hosting more than 1,000 fans at a race on Saturday, June 6. Last Friday, during a second hearing, Judge Tom Lambeth did not issue a ruling. The track has since followed the ruling and remained closed.

In Lambeth's memorandum, he expressed sympathy towards the owners of Ace Speedway, as well as thousands of other business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but reinforced the need to protect the health of the public.

Read Tom Lambeth's memorandum on the Cohen v. Ace Speedway case

In his conclusion, Lambeth said the state "made a clear and compelling showing that a public health emergency exists in Alamance County" and that closing the speedway was necessary to deal with it.

Lambeth cites North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's scientific and medical data that show that large gatherings, like those at the speedway, have been linked to increased spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, the court encouraged the speedway to continue to work alongside the state to host races under current restrictions.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessburlingtonnccoronavirusreopening ncrace carcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Vote to override veto of bill to reopen bars fails
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
Raleigh teens who started mask company donate $25k to WakeMed
2 charged in murder of 16-year-old at mobile home park
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
Drive-in movie theater popping up in RTP this weekend
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
More TOP STORIES News