consumer

Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day

Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.

Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15 percent off for their weekly military Mondays.

From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30 percent off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.

You can find the Kohl's store closest to you on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessmilitaryconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Amazon Prime offering free grocery delivery for members
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RPD Chief defends officer's tactics after DWI stop called into question
Escaped 13-year-old suspect in a double-murder case found in Robeson County
Winter Weather in November? Not likely, but possible
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
Kay Hagan remembered in Raleigh
Show More
Nonprofit group helps teen moms graduate and thrive
Housing advocate questions affordable housing plan in downtown Raleigh
Durham pedestrian injured in September hit and run dies
Nov. 6 declared Astronaut Christina Koch Day in Raleigh
Moore County man charged with child abuse after infant hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News