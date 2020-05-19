Business

Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

The impact on the coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves through the economy.

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.

Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:



RELATED:
Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Walmart, Papa John's, Amazon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncjobs hiringjob faircoronavirusreopening ncpandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NC officials give update as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
NC State student wins $25,000 Taco Bell Foundation scholarship
Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for more stimulus money
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
NC man shoots at couple after mistaking them for Russian mafia
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
Rain likely for next few days
Show More
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic
More TOP STORIES News