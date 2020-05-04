Coronavirus

Macy's reopening: New rules customers, employees will have to follow

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Macy's has announced a plan to reopen all 775 of its department stores around the country over the next six to eight weeks. But things won't be exactly as they were before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 DIARIES: Doctors and nurses share front-line stories from two coasts

The reopening comes with new rules and restrictions that employees and customers will have to follow. There will be no more ear piercings and makeup samples will be for looking, not touching.

"Beauty colleagues may only use testers on face charts using single use disposable applicators, provided the store has disposable applicators and hand sanitizer available," read the new guidelines.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette outlined several other changes in a presentation Thursday, including:

  • Bra fittings are on hold until further notice

  • Dress shirts will not be available to try on in-store

  • Customers have to use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry and watches

  • Fragrance samples will be given on blotters, at customers' requests

  • Beauty and makeup testers will only be for customer viewing, not sampling

  • Alteration services suspended

  • Ear piercing services not allowed

  • All "spa-like services" suspended

Employees will have to wear company-issued masks, undergo "wellness checks" before going to work, and clean high-touch surfaces frequently. Sneeze guards will be installed at checkout counters and hand sanitizer will be installed at stations around the store.

RELATED: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?

Macy's is phasing in store reopenings state-by-state, reports the New York Times, starting with its Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee locations.

It's not clear if the San Francisco-based department store will be allowed to open its California locations anytime soon; Gov. Gavin Newsom announced relaxed restrictions on retail businesses Monday, but explicitly said shopping malls are not included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfashionmacy'sshelter in placeretailu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
LATEST: Wake Co. reports outbreak at Apex long-term care center
Raleigh NFL lineman spending offseason creating on-the-fly workouts
Recreate famous works of art at home.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. reports outbreak at Apex long-term care center
OBX woman undergoes rare 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
I-85 lanes reopen in Orange County hours after truck fire, explosion
NC breweries turn $1M in unused beer into hand sanitizer
Experts say 'murder hornet' not a threat in NC yet
Hockey community rallies behind Thunderbirds player fighting for his life
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
Show More
Community 'adopts' Wake County high school seniors to lift spirits
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
Raleigh cake shop sells 'God Over Covid' shirts to help health workers
Cary bakery donates more than 800 loaves to food pantry
More TOP STORIES News