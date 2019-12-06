Durham mom creates online marketplace for mom entrepreneurs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Convenient and easy and made just for busy moms to help strengthen their side hustle.
"We wanted a place that moms could come and get everything done in a one stop shop instead of having to hassle to be on all these different platforms," Momentum Marketplace founder and CEO Brooke Markevicius said.
When Markevicius left her job at Postmates to be a full-time mom and freelancer, she realized other women were doing the same thing and finding other ways to make money.
"Moms were buying and selling each other's goods and services and really helping to support each other to make more money, refer each other out. And we realized we created this little micro economy," Markevicius said.
But they were having to list those goods and services on a number of different platforms. Until Markevicius created Momentum Marketplace.
"There was no real central place for me to go. There was no one stop shop platform, so I had to really hack into this online business space. I wanted to create this so moms don't have to do that," Markevicius said.
The site launched less than a month ago and there are already 400 moms listing their goods and services and making money.
"Being able to hear that we're able to give this platform, this support, allow moms to get paid to lead a flexible life and really see that happening right now has really been so meaningful to me to give them that gift," Markevicius said.
Now that the site is live, the next step is to build an app. Momentum does have a crowdfunding site designed to help the idea grow.
