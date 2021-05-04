restaurant

Restaurant Revitalization Fund: New grant opportunity aimed at assisting restauranteurs impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New grant assists restaurateurs affected by COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, the Small Business Administration launched the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, setting aside billions of dollars for food-related business impacted by the pandemic.

For the first three weeks, it will prioritize applications from businesses majority-owned by women, veterans or people socially or economically disadvantaged. Monday, Enith Briales submitted an application for her Raleigh restaurant, Alpha Dawgs.

"It will help prepare us for the future and for what we lost as well," said Briales.

Briales opened the restaurant in October 2019, saying business had been gradually increasing prior to the pandemic.

Briales explained her sales were 85 to 95% off her projections during the pandemic, a devastating blow to a new business.

"It was really hard. It was a lot of tears, prayers, just trying to get through it, and just trying to make sure that we stayed opened," said Briales.

Her status as a new business also made it difficult to access financial assistance.

"Just opening up, what business credit do you have? So we maxed out a lot of credit cards, stuff like that just to stay open," Briales said.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She was able to get a PPP loan in August, and added that business has picked up in the past couple months as restrictions have been loosened and customers are more confident in returning to restaurants. Still, she is hopeful this grant can help provide assistance to businesses like hers.

"If you're (a small business owner) out there, keep the faith. Keep going. Don't quit. It's a process. We held on, and we're still open today, so just don't stop. Just keep applying and it will all pan out," Briales said.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide up to $10 million to companies (up to $5 million per location), and a minimum amount of $1,000. Funds can be used for a variety of reasons, ranging from payroll costs, utility and maintenance expenses, rent, supplies and debt service.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncraleighmoneycoronavirusgrantrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Durham restaurant hit by rising cost of chicken wings due to shortage
Have your cup of joe with a side of good vibes at this coffee shop
Chicago vegan restaurant has lines around block for fast food favorites
Local businesses see tremendous support during Black Restaurant Week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some say Andrew Brown shooting deepened the racial divide in Elizabeth City
No property tax hike in Wake County's $1.56B budget proposal
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial
COVID-19 vaccine distribution by ZIP code highlights gaps in access
Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms This Evening
Morrisville woman arrested by FBI, charged in murder of man in Durham
Fayetteville State helps transcribe documents from post-slavery life
Show More
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Skyrocketing lumber prices impact NC affordable housing projects
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Technology designed to help seniors comes from Raleigh company
LATEST: Vaccines now available at NC Walmart, Sam's Club locations
More TOP STORIES News