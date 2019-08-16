Congressman David Price spends day working in a Raleigh hardware store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Congressman David Price learned firsthand about running a small business as he traded time on Capitol Hill for a day behind the counter at a Raleigh hardware store Thursday.
Price, a long-serving Democrat who represents parts of Wake, Durham and Orange counties, accepted the Small Business Challenge, an effort to have members of Congress work side-by-side with business owners.
Price spent the afternoon helping customers at Burke Brothers Hardware on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
"I love this hardware store," Price told ABC11. "It reminds me of the kind of stores I worked in and knew about as I was growing up and it's valuable exposure for members of Congress and also gives us a chance to see what's on their minds, the people who are running these businesses."
Organizers of the effort are hoping the elected leaders taking part in the Small Business Challenge will fight for policies in Washington that will help businesses grow and create jobs.
