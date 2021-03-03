Raleigh brewery ready to brew up good time after COVID-19 pandemic put pause on original opening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Working on the finishing touches because opening day is finally here."It's been sort of a roller coaster of hope and fear and all those sorts of things," said Kevin Callaghan, co-owner and chef at Heyday Brewing.Heyday Brewing in north Raleigh planned to open months ago. But the pandemic put their plans on pause."A lot of the parts of the process got pushed back because of supply issues and bringing things in that we needed to be able to run the restaurant," Callaghan said.But now, they've got all the equipment they need."It's a very beautiful brand new system. Everything's great. Our brewers hooked it up and we're ready to see it in action," said William McGehee, co-owner and brewer.The menu is set too. They've even added outdoor seating options and socially distanced tables.Now, they're finally ready to start brewing up good beer and a good time."I feel like it's going to be a really cool place that you can come and relax and have good meal, have a good beer," said Harrison Lassiter, general manager.The brewery officially opens its doors at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.