recall

CPSC issues recall for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on

If you thought you accidentally left the stovetop on, it may not have been your fault. A new recall says certain glass stovetops can turn on by themselves.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for some Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops. Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves, the CPSC reports. This resulted in 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Contigo recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles after choking hazard discovered

These glass stovetops have touch controls and were made between December 2016 and July of this year.

The commission says the recalled appliances are fire hazards. There were about 26,000 of these stovetops were sold in the U.S.

See more stories on recalls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodrecallcookingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
1 in 10 daycares do not remove recalled products, survey finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian now expected to reach Category 4
Medical needs handled by teachers, not nurses, in some NC schools
Fireflies that light up in unison found at Grandfather Mountain
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
Mom reunited with daughter battling cancer at Duke
Athletic 11th grader suffers sudden lung collapse
Group of teens saves girl from drowning
Show More
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
US at risk of losing measles eradication status
Donors pay off Guilford County school lunch debt
Water main break forces road closure in Cary
Peak fall foliage color in NC could be delayed
More TOP STORIES News