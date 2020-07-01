Forbidden Fireworks: Sales double at South of the Border as cities nationwide cancel celebrations

Just down I-95 and across the North Carolina state line, lies South of the Border (SOB) in Hamer, SC which is stocked up on fireworks for the Fourth of July. And, this year, sales are surpassing numbers in years past.
"Well, I'll tell you the truth, we've had people from as far away as Canada," explained Lola Jacobs, Manager of SOB. Jacobs says fireworks sales at South of the Border are double heading into the holiday week. The fireworks department is open 24/7 until July 3rd to meet demand.
Fireworks for days! Took a road trip with @BobGVT to South Of The Border where customers are stocking up to make their own celebrations as many cities cancel shows. In N.C. anything that shoots off the ground is illegal. #ABC11 at 4 pic.twitter.com/iYFhPMOP9L— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) July 1, 2020
She says the sales are encouraging for the business which was closed for several weeks once coronavirus hit the area. The American Pyrotechnic Association is predicting a bust for commercial display companies but it is expected to be a record year for consumer fireworks.
For shoppers at South of the Border, stocking up on fireworks that shoot into the air is part of the reason they make it a destination along their travels. South Carolina has some of the most relaxed fireworks laws in comparison to neighboring states including North Carolina where anything that explodes or is projected into the air is illegal.
In North Carolina, possessing, purchasing and using most all fireworks by untrained individuals could result in up to six months in jail. It is considered a class 2 misdemeanor and those caught handling fireworks could be fined up to $500.
