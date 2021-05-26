Business

Shortages of A/C units, parts could have you feeling the heat this summer

Shortages of A/C units, parts could have you feeling the heat

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Record-setting temperatures and this is just the beginning as we head into the summer months.

"When it heats up around here, it's all hands on deck. We've got all of our technicians out in the field helping our customers," said Steve Seitz, VP of sales for Blanton's Air, Plumbing and Electric.

But as with so many other things during the past year and a half, the pandemic is bearing down on the HVAC industry as well.

"Over the past month and a half or so, it's been as far as getting equipment from our vendors has been a little more difficult," Seitz said.

Seitz says there is a nationwide shortage of air conditioning units and parts.

"It really comes down to some shortages when it comes to copper and steel. Really component parts that are lagging the process in the manufacturing side," Seitz said.

Seitz said that during the past couple of months, Blanton has stocked up on units and parts to keep up with the needs of its customers throughout the Triangle and it is prepared as the temperatures continue to rise.

"I can't predict the future of what's going to happen, and I think equipment is still going to be difficult to get over the next several months," Seitz said.

If you do want to avoid being without A/C on a hot day, HVAC experts say it's best to make sure you're getting those regular tune-ups on your system.
