'Timehop' app data breach impacts 21 million users

Please read this important update with additional information on our July 4th security incident. Emails to every user are being sent out as well. https://t.co/s82imGuZpe — Timehop (@timehop) July 11, 2018

The popular throwback picture application Timehop has reported a data breach that has impacted 21,000,000 users.The breach happened on July 4 and included names, email addresses, dates of birth, gender of users, countries and some phone numbers.The company released the following statement:The application, which resurfaces memories from your old social media posts, says its committed to the transparency of the incident.