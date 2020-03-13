Business

U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19

U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.

Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.

U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscollege
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cumberland County gives emergency power to superintendent
2, dead, 5 hurt as Jeep collides with 18-wheeler in Wayne County
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
INTERACTIVE: Coronavirus school closings expose NC's digital divide
Deadly, five-vehicle wreck on US HWY 70
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Show More
Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million in settlement
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
Durham Public Schools to close effective Monday as coronavirus spreads
Travel ban could delay troops from returning home
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
More TOP STORIES News