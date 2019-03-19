Business

Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility

Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy gifted a new wheelchair

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- He was in danger of losing his job, but a central Pennsylvania Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy is now able to keep working.

That's after Quantum Rehab stepped in with a wheelchair to help him out.

In February, Adam Catlin was told that in order to keep his job at the store he would have to perform tasks that would be difficult with cerebral palsy.

He said the wheelchair will open up a whole new world for him. He will be able to reach for things now and greet people at eye level.

"He walks well, but he doesn't walk very well," Michael Dicello, a rehab product specialist at Quantum Rehab in Duryea, told WNEP-TV. "We see that one leg dragging, and we just know this would be a good opportunity for him to get places without using a lot of energy to get there."

Catlin will start his new position as self-checkout host in late March - and has a special trip slated for the end of the year.

"I'm going to Disney World in September, so I'm going to take it there and cruise at Disney," he said.

The chair is customized for Catlin, right down to the color -- orange for his favorite baseball team: the Baltimore Orioles.
