Meet 'Louie,' the Florida raccoon named the 2024 Cadbury 'Bunny'

MIAMI -- Easter is this Sunday and this year, the Cadbury Bunny is no bunny at all.

On Monday, Cadbury's parent company, Hershey, announced the 2024 Cadbury Bunny as a two-year-old raccoon from South Florida.

"Louie" the raccoon will soon make his TV debut in a Cadbury commercial.

The win also comes with a $7,000 cash prize.

This was the sixth annual Cadbury Bunny tryout.

It played out in true March Madness fashion, with animal lovers and Cadbury customers voting in a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram.

Previous winners since 2019 included a rescue cat, a frog, and three different dogs.