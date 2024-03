NICU nurses in Triangle hospitals dress up newborn babies for Easter Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NICU nurses in the Triangle brought holiday fun to premature babies and their parents on Easter Sunday.

Babies at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and UNC Health Rex in Raleigh had Easter-themed photoshoots with the babies.

They dressed them up in bunny ears, surrounded by Easter eggs and signs.

