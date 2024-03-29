Durham Rescue Mission hosts its annual Easter meal and celebration

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several local organizations are getting ready this Easter weekend to help people in need.

This includes Durham Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that helps homeless people. Volunteers are preparing for the Mission's big annual meal on Friday.

This year's meal is barbecue and hot dogs, and the organization expects to feed thousands.

There will also be giveaways, games, bounce houses and a photo booth.

Every child under 12 will receive an Easter basket.

Gates open at 11 a.m., and the event begins at noon.

