Durham Rescue Mission targets homeless, other county resources available during cold weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charles Chandler is preparing for an anniversary he never thought he'd celebrate. On December 14th the former journalist will celebrate one year of not being homeless.

"It's no way to live. When you don't know where you're going to lay your head or when it's a hard or cold place," said Chandler. "You feel so guilty and so ashamed and hope seems so fleeting."

It's people with Chandler's story that need the most help when temperatures dip below freezing. ABC11 followed the Durham Rescue Mission staffers as they made their rounds around the Bull City. Our cameras were rolling as they informed a homeless veteran that if his tented encampment wasn't warm enough there is room for him at the shelter. With inflation, staffers believe there are a lot more people struggling than you think.

"There's the possibility of frostbite. no doubt. We've seen folks lose toes and fingers," said Rob Tart, CEO of the Durham Rescue Mission. "Particularly for women and children, the biggest problem is rent. Even ladies who have jobs that are working and saving money."

As winter approaches there are programs available to help like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEA). Applications for the program begin Friday, December 1.

"We provide assistance to those who otherwise have a tough time keeping heat on when it gets really cold," said Meghan Ross with the LIHEAP program.

For those who don't have a home the doors to the Durham Rescue Mission are always open. It's something Chandler knows personally as these doors have been open to him for almost a year.

"As a reporter, I always wondered what their story was. I wonder what their story is. Then I never imagined I'd have my own story of homelessness too," said Chandler.

