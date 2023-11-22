Winter heating bill help for low income households available; here's how to apply

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Triangle who need help with heating bills can apply for assistance starting December 1.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is offering assistance through its federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Older adults and people with disabilities can apply.

The one-time payment will be sent directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating their homes during the cold weather months.

"We know the cost of most things are increasing, and keeping homes warm and safe this winter will be a bigger burden for some of our neighbors," said Carla West, Senior Director for Human Services at NCDHHS. "LIEAP helps ensure North Carolina's older adults and people with disabilities who may be facing a financial hardship have the funds to help stay warm throughout these colder months."

Those who apply must meet the following three requirements:

Must be 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the NCDHHS Division of Aging and Adult Services

Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services

Received a LIEAP payment during the 2022-2023 season

Households meeting the requirements for the automatic payment will be notified of their eligibility in November 2023 and do not need to reapply for LIEAP.

Any household with a person 60 or older or disability and is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services who did not receive notice of an automated payment, can apply online. Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone, in person or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.

NCDHHS says that starting Jan. 2, 2024, all other eligible households who meet the eligibility requirements may begin applying for assistance. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 2, 2024, to March 31, 2024, or until funds are no longer available.