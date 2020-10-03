senate

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to California strategist, will stay in race

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has apologized after it was revealed he sent sexual text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

The text messages were between Cunningham and California strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, according to our newsgathering partners The News & Observer.

The Cunningham campaign confirmed to the N&O the authenticity of the messages, which do not contain dates. The messages were first reported by NationalFile.com.

"Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now," said one text message from Cunningham.

The N&O reported that in one of the texts, Cunningham indicated he was "nervous about the next 100 days." With Election Day being Nov. 3, one hundred days would have been around late July.

Friday night, Cunningham apologized in a statement acquired by ABC News.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family's privacy be respected in this personal matter," said Cunningham. "I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state."

Cunningham told the N&O he is not dropping out of the race.

This came hours after Thom Tillis announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate. Cunningham debated Tillis Thursday and will be tested for the virus.

