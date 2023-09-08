California Costco employee returns envelope with nearly $4K to customer

A Costco employee in Clovis is being praised for returning an envelope full of cash he found while on the job.

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A California Costco employee is being praised for returning an envelope full of cash he found while on the job.

John Sotelo works at the warehouse store in the city of Clovis on Shaw and Clovis avenues.

Late last month, he says he was putting away a couple of cases of water when one of the pallets suddenly caught his eye.

That's when he noticed an envelope with $3,940 in it.

Sotelo immediately alerted his managers, and they tracked down the owner using the person's Costco member ID and store surveillance video.

"It was crazy because my manager walked me outside, and the member was right there," recalled Sotelo. "So yeah, she told me like, 'Oh, you know, I'm so glad you found this. That's for my kids to go to school.' I'm like, 'Okay, you know well I'm happy to help.'"

Back on Aug. 1, Sotelo says he made it his goal to become employee of the month.

He accomplished that goal and now has his name on a plaque inside the Costco.

