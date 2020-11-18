Society

WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts with daughter's help

SUNNYVALE, California -- A World War II veteran in California who recently celebrated his 95th birthday received a big surprise.

The daughter of John Atwell wrote a letter to a reporter asking if anyone might be willing to send a birthday card to her dad.

RELATED: Bay Area WWII veteran honored, surprised with drive-by celebration for 95th birthday

She said the pandemic has been tough for him because he's all by himself. John's picture was shared online along with the request. That was just over a month ago and to date, he has received more than 500 cards and gifts. In fact, the special notes keep on coming too.

They've come from as far as Germany, France, and Taiwan but also most of the United States.

RELATED: 95-year-old East Bay veteran reflects on military career in Navy Reserves

One card blew up with confetti that he is still cleaning up. A general in Hawaii sent John a medallion he had given to his men during his service.

Julie said he is reading each and every card and still has many to go. He saves them all and reads her his favorites every Wednesday when she visits.

Many of the cards are long letters from sons and daughters whose parents also served in WWII.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniabirthdaygiftsmilitarynationalworld war iiu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper unveils COVID-19 county map, pushes counties to curb spread
About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F grade
LATEST: Wake Forest/Duke game will not be played this weekend due to COVID-19
'Our angel in the sky:' Family mourns soldier killed in helicopter crash
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
Residents of small NC town fed up with abandoned, dilapidated homes
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Show More
Program helps more than 11,000 in Durham regain driving privileges
Sen. Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19
Raleigh residents can get help paying water bills
Police search for people, vehicle of interest in deadly home invasion
St. Aug's basketball player inspires through writing, speaking
More TOP STORIES News