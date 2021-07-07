nfl

Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL for Buccaneers

By Devan Cole and Oren Liebermann, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL for Buccaneers

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. military will allow Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Acting Navy Secretary Tom Harker had denied Kinley's request to delay his commissioning. But Austin reversed that decision, saying that "we know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and the military to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts."

President Joe Biden said he was "pleased" by Austin's decision, adding, "I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy."

In a letter posted Tuesday on Twitter, Kinley wrote: "I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin's decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League. This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way."

Kinley, a cornerback, signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He will now be able to attend the Buccaneers' training camp later this month.

Austin said Cameron will be enlisted in the Inactive Ready Reserve during his NFL career, after which "we look forward to welcoming him back inside the ranks as a naval officer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspentagonnflnavymilitarytampa bay buccaneers
NFL
Panthers announce training camp schedule
'Football is gay' - NFL ad supports LGBTQ+ community
Rating NFL offseasons for all 32 teams: Goals, top moves and bigges...
Will move to smaller market help Panthers' Sam Darnold turn his car...
TOP STORIES
Elsa timeline: What to expect in North Carolina
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
8 more victims found in FL condo rubble; death toll at 36
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
LATEST: 2nd NC COVID lottery drawing happening today
Raleigh considers increasing density in single-family neighborhoods
Show More
Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle hits home for local Black academics
Mellow Mushroom, ABC11 viewers raise funds for NC restaurant manager
1 dead after Fayetteville 'disturbance' leads to gunshots, police say
The Roast Grill in Raleigh finally reopens after pandemic closure
Raleigh passes ordinance banning hairstyle discrimination
More TOP STORIES News