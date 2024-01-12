Campbell introduces Braxton Harris as new head football coach

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Campbell University welcomed a familiar face back to campus as the Camels' new head football coach on Thursday.

A ceremony was held to formally introduce Braxton Harris in the lobby of the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center.

"In the two years Coach Harris was here in Buies Creek, he not only made an impact in the program by bringing in back-to-back number one FCS recruiting classes, but he made an even bigger impact in the community," said Director of Athletics Hannah Bazemore. "Coach Harris and his family are everywhere, heavily involved and invested in their church, the community and here at Campbell. We are so excited in bringing them back home."

Harris, a native of Mexia, Texas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on staff at Campbell, and he returned after spending 2023 as head coach at FCS Southland Conference member Houston Christian University.

"The moment we stepped foot on this campus we felt, and we knew that this was a special place, and we felt blessed to be here and to be a part of this place," said Harris. "Today is a dream come true for us to be able to be back as your head football coach and to be able to lead this football program. Today is truly a great day to be a Camel."

Braxton Harris poses with his family after the welcome back ceremony. Campbell University

Harris became the third head coach in Campbell's modern football history (since 2008).

"I'm excited to be able to begin this process and continue to build this program," Harris said. "We will build this program together. We will build this program with our administration, our faculty, our alumni, our student body, and our student-athletes all working in the same direction. We need everyone on the same team, fighting as one as we continue to push this program forward. We will build a program that will make everyone proud to be a Campbell Camel. Roll Humps!"

At Houston Christian, Harris coached the Huskies to their first winning season in program history, going 6-5 overall after inheriting a program that had won more than two games only once in the previous six years.

Watch the full news conference here

In his previous stint at Campbell, Harris served as associate head coach and linebackers coach in addition to recruiting coordinator duties under Mike Minter, who resigned in December after 11 seasons.

The Camels struggled to a 5-6 record in Minter's final season at the helm. They've had only two winning seasons since 2008 -- 6-5 records in 2011 and 2017.

Harris also served as head coach at Howard Payne in Brownwood, Texas, from 2017-19, and also worked at Texas Lutheran, Waco High School, and at his alma mater, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Belton, Texas, where he played quarterback.

The Camels kick off the 2024 season on Aug.31 at Liberty.