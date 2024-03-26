Expert tips on how to talk to children about a cancer diagnosis

Though talking to children about a cancer diagnosis is hard, experts say it's important.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed across the country this year alone -- according to projections by the American Cancer Society, and some kinds of cancer are being found more often in younger adults.

After revealing her cancer diagnosis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, said one of her biggest priorities was finding the right way to tell her young children.

"There was a time when, you know, the information was hidden," said Dr. William Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society said children can often sense when something is wrong, so keeping a cancer diagnosis from them may result in confusion and fear.

"When you're talking to children, they probably understand, you know, more than you think they will," Dahut said.

To start the conversation, the ACS said to be open and honest and speak in a way they'll understand.

Children need to know what to expect and how the diagnosis will affect them.

Younger children may need fewer details than those who are older.

Most children should be told the basics, including the type of cancer. where the cancer was detected in the body, what will happen during treatment, and how that treatment may change the person's, life, appearance, and how they feel.

"A lot of times kids actually wind up blaming themselves," Dahut said. "And so, you need to reassure them, be honest with them, let them know it's a serious diagnosis, but there's a plan going forward."

Finally, the American Cancer Society said to allow children to ask questions and discuss their feelings.

So, find a good time when you won't be disturbed and when you're feeling calm enough to talk about the diagnosis.

The ACS said teenagers may find comfort in a support group where they can express their feelings.

There are also local and national camps across the country that are designed for children who are affected by a parent's cancer diagnosis.