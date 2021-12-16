Heroic GoRaleigh bus driver recognized for saving toddler

On Nov. 21, bus operator, Candace McDonald noticed a toddler alone at one of her stops. She jumped into action, brought the child on the bus, offered her coat and called 911. Because of her quick actions, she was able to reunite the child with the family. She is a GoRaleigh hero! pic.twitter.com/jwTBHoDyo6 — GoRaleigh (@GoRaleighNC) December 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bus driver with GoRaleigh is being praised as a hero.Candace McDonald was just going about her workday last month when she noticed something odd.A toddler was standing alone outside at one of her stops.McDonald got out of her bus, brought the child on board and offered up her coat to help the child warm up. Then she called 9-1-1.Because of McDonald's quick actions, the child remained safe and was eventually reunited with family members.