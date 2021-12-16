Community & Events

Heroic GoRaleigh bus driver recognized for saving toddler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bus driver with GoRaleigh is being praised as a hero.

Candace McDonald was just going about her workday last month when she noticed something odd.

A toddler was standing alone outside at one of her stops.

McDonald got out of her bus, brought the child on board and offered up her coat to help the child warm up. Then she called 9-1-1.

Because of McDonald's quick actions, the child remained safe and was eventually reunited with family members.

