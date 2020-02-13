Sports

Cape Fear Christian Academy student collapsed due to 'undiagnosed medical condition' during tryouts

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County family is praying for the safe recovery of a 17-year-old Cape Fear Christian Academy student who collapsed during baseball tryouts Wednesday afternoon.

The academy's headmaster said the high school player, Landon Peregoy, collapsed around 4 p.m. during the tryouts.

In a statement Thursday, the headmaster said the student collapsed due to an undiagnosed medical condition. Peregoy's family tells ABC11, he has been moved from WakeMed to Duke Hospital where he is in the ICU and in stable condition as of Thursday morning.



The school's baseball coach Marty Priebe and Harnett County EMS rushed the player to an out of town hospital.

"God had the right people at the right place at the right time," Karen Parker, the school's headmaster said in a written statement. "Our prayers go out to the player, his family, his friends and the medical community as they address this emergency."

Gary House runs the Baseball Skills Academy of Harnett County where he develops baseball skills of young athletes. He's been coaching Peregoy for three years.

"Baseball means the world to him. The opportunity he had at Cape Fear Christian to play this year, he was looking forward to that. I think he was going to be the ace pitcher on their staff," said House. "He got up to throwing 75 miles an hour. When I first met him, he was throwing about 50. He's put 25 miles an hour on his fastball in a little over three years"

The 17-year-old is a junior at Cape Fear Christian Academy.

"Fight Landon, fight! Work hard just like you do with me," said House.
